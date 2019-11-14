From Project xCloud to New Rare Studio Game: Everything Revealed at Microsoft's X019 Event (Updating)

The annual event kicked off on Thursday from London's Copper Box Arena.

Microsoft descended upon London’s Copper Box Arena on Thursday to kick off its X019 event, a consumer-facing showcase of all the latest news from the company's Xbox game consoles.

The annual celebration of all things Xbox got started with a special episode of Inside Xbox, which introduced a number of new upcoming games and provided more insight on the company’s streaming service Project xCloud, due to launch soon.

The stream kicked off with a live-action trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, due out on Friday from EA and Respawn Entertainment. Game director Stig Asmussen was onhand, along with a cadre of Stormtroopers. “We’re making an authentic Star Wars game… it’s a massive honor,” Asmussen told the crowd.

Game studio Rare was also in attendance to announce their latest project, a new IP, titled Everwild, featuring exotic alien fauna and wandering, caped adventurers exploring a vibrant, forested world.

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, noted that the company has moved from a stage of “growth and acquisition to execution and delivery” after last year’s annual event centered on a number of studio acquisitions, such as Obsidian Entertainment.

Next up was a world premiere trailer of Obsidian’s latest offering: an adventure in shrunken proportions. In Honey, I Shrunk the Kids style, Grounded follows a young boy traversing a suburban backyard filled with giant ladybugs, ants and grass that looms like trees in the miniaturized survival adventure game. The game will also come to Xbox's Games Pass service next spring.

West of Dead, a new Western fantasy horror starring Ron Perlman set in Purgatory, Wyoming in the year 1888 is also available in an open beta stage currently. The brutal survival game Rust is also set to come to Xbox in 2020, as is cutesy racing title KartRider Drift. Two professional KartRider esports athletes then showed off the game in action.

Ninja Theory’s upcoming team-based multiplayer combat game Bleeding Edge also dropped new footage showcasing the frenetic action that aims to be an Overwatch competitor. The new trailer showed off a number of eccentric characters from the new title, including a granny in a mech suit and a talking snake. The game launches March 24, 2020.

More new titles were then revealed, from family-friendly Planet Coaster, a theme park simulator due out next summer, to the narrative-driven Tell Me Why from DONTNOD entertainment, also out next summer, to 1970s-set musical fantasy The Artful Escape from Annapurna Interactive, also out in 2020.

The heads of Xbox’s Project xCloud game streaming service came onstage to talk about the new service. Kareem Choudhry, vp of gaming cloud at Xbox revealed that more games will be coming to the service, such as Devil May Cry 5 and Gears 5, when it launches in full. It will also come to PC in 2020 and “to every device you want to play,” promised Catherine Gluckstein, general manager of Project xCloud.

The service is currently in preview stages in the U.S., which will expand into Canada, Western Europe, Japan and India next year. In 2020, game streaming will be available for titles that players own and the service will also be paired with the company’s subscription service Games Pass.

Ken Moss, chief technology office at EA, revealed a partnership with xCloud. “Our goal with partners is to make it as easy as possible to build games for the cloud,” said Choudhry.

EA titles such as Madden NFL 20, which is now currently available on Project xCloud, will be coming to the service in the “coming months,” said Moss.

The game announcements kept coming as the Japanese role-playing series Yakuza was revealed to be coming to Xbox’s Games Pass next year while new title Drake Hollow, a magical adventure title starring a teenaged girl and her plant-like companions. Classic shooter Halo Reach will also come to Xbox One and PC on Dec. 3.