Watch Microsoft's X019 Event Live

The annual showcase for Microsoft's family of game consoles kicks off in London on Thursday.

Microsoft descends upon London today to kick off its X019 event, a consumer-facing showcase of all the latest news from the company's Xbox game consoles.

The annual celebration of all things Xbox is getting started with a special episode of Inside Xbox, streamed live from the Copper Box Arena in London and is set to run through Saturday. Last year's event (the first iteration since 2006) was held in Mexico City and saw marquee announcements such as The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment joining Microsoft Studios and 16 titles rolling out on the company's Games Pass subscription service.

With Microsoft set to launch its next-generation console, Project Scarlett, next holiday season and the game streaming service Project xCloud later this month, this year's X019 event is expected to be even larger than 2018's iteration. More than 10 studios are expected to make announcements, multiple upcoming games are to be revealed and new information about the xCloud service are said to be unveiled at the event.

