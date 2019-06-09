Xbox's Game Streaming Platform to Launch in October

Xbox head Phil Spencer introduced the platform by saying he wanted to “connect all gamers.”

After months of touting its new game streaming platform, Xbox finally unveiled an October launch date for its Project xCloud during Sunday's pre-E3 press conference.

Xbox head Phil Spencer introduced the platform by saying he wanted to “connect all gamers.” There are two ways to stream, through players’ Xbox One and through the cloud while on-the-go.

In May, Microsoft announced that it had deployed tech from its cloud-based game streaming service to 13 markets across North America, Asia and Europe to be used on Xbox's Azure data centers.

Xbox boasted the capability to stream more than 3,500 games when Project xCloud is live.

Game streaming has been the hot topic in gaming of 2019, with tech giants such as Google and Apple unveiling their own services while Verizon and Amazon have also been reportedly working on their own platforms.