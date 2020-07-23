Xbox Showcase Drops 'Halo Infinite' Gameplay, Teases 'Tell Me Why' and More

'State of Decay 3' was among the world premieres, along with the expansive open-world RPG 'Avowed.'

Xbox revealed its latest slate of games on Thursday in a showcase during Summer Game Fest.

Campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite opened the presentation, with the game dropping this holiday season. Chris Lee, studio head at 343 Industries, declared it "the most ambitious campaign that we’ve ever created at 343" and said that the game is built from the ground up to take full advantage of Xbox Series X," which includes 60 frames per second.

State of Decay 3 was among the world premieres, offering a snowcapped forest and a hunter tracking bloody tracks in the teaser. The perilous journey of Everwild from developer Rare was also shown, with executive producer Louise O'Connor describing an "untamed natural world for you to explore and lose yourself in."

"We believe that how you find and play your games is as important as the device you play them on," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, noting that the upcoming Xbox Series X will be "the most consistently powerful next-gen console."

Dontnod Entertainment's emotional and story-driven Tell Me Why was teased, featuring a playable character who identifies as transgender, with Chapter One becoming available on Aug. 27. Elsewhere, Gennadiy Korol from Moon Studios shared that a special vesion of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, specifically for Xbox Series X, will be coming to the next-gen console later this year.

Private Division noted that The Outer Worlds: The Peril on Gorgon DLC will drop Sept. 9, while Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded — dubbed "the smallest game of the year," will be out July 28.

Other world premieres included Avowed, described by Matt Booty as an "expansive, open-world RPG." From new studio Interior/Night, Caroline Marchal teased interactive drama As Dusk Falls, a game that spans 30 years in the American Southwest. The story is about family, resilience, sacrifice, and people trying to find their place, she explained.

This fall, Bungie will bring Destiny 2: Beyond Light to Xbox Series X and Gamepass. Additional world premieres included Warhammer: Darktide coming in 2021 and Tetris Effect: Connected dropping in the holiday season of 2020. From the creators of Steamworld, The Gunk was also teased along with Crossfire and the New Genesis expansion of Phantasy Star Online coming next year.

View Halo Infinite gameplay below.