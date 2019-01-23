XYZ Films Hires Tamir Ardon to Lead New Doc Division

Ardon produced XYZ's 'Framing John DeLorean' and will oversee documentary production.

XYZ Films has hired Tamir Ardon as head of documentaries in a new division.

Based in Los Angeles, Ardon will oversee original documentary production and expand the factual film sales slate. His appointment follows XYZ Films partner Nate Bolotin shifting his focus to expanding the North American sales operations and bolstering the company’s film acquisitions and packaging efforts.

Before coming to XYZ Films, Ardon was director of development at Zodiak USA and MME filmpool USA, where he produced and distributed unscripted TV for both cable and network platforms.

He also produced XYZ Films' Jonn DeLorean biopic Framing John DeLorean, a hybrid documentary directed by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce and set to be released by IFC Films later this year.

"We’ve always been drawn to nonfiction storytelling and supported doc filmmakers in achieving distribution. Bringing on Tamir enables us to work with our directors from an early stage and help get their movies made” said XYZ Films in a statement. The Los Angeles-based outfit also earlier executive produced the documentary Electric Boogaloo: The Wild and Untold Story of Cannon Films, about the 1980s indie studio Golan-Globus.

And XYZ Films handled sales for docs like The Motivation, Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web, The Swell Season, Gaza Surf Club and the Madonna documentary Strike a Pose.

XYZ Films, founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian, recently won the 2017 Sundance Grand Jury Prize for Macon Blair’s I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore.