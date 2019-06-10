XYZ Films Launches Management Division

Former Universal executive Peter Van Steemburg has been tapped for the new arm, which will focus on emerging international filmmakers.

Sales and production banner XYZ Films is expanding into management and has tapped former Universal executive and ICM agent Peter Van Steemburg as its first hire for the new division.

The management arm will focus primarily on identifying emerging filmmakers from all around the world, building on XYZ's track record of collaborating with new voices on stories from underrepresented regions.

Van Steemburg, who began his career at Miramax, worked on films from directors including Ari Aster and Sean Baker while at ICM Partners and was most recently the vp of acquisitions and production at the Universal Pictures Content Group. He will officially start in August.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with many visionary directors, and found the greatest success by fully supporting their vision and ensuring that they have the tools they need to execute at the highest level,” said XYZ. “Peter is a perfect fit to continue building on these core values. He has a strong track record of recognizing talent and emphatically supporting their work, and his skillset is well-suited to guide artists through the new world of content creation and consumption.”

Added Van Steemburg: “I did my very first deals in the business with XYZ. Advocating on behalf of filmmakers is my greatest passion and no other company is at the vanguard for distinctive and risk-taking voices like XYZ Films. I am wildly impressed with the company that they have built over the past decade and I couldn’t be more thrilled to dive into this new initiative.”

The move into management follows a series of recent developments at XYZ. After celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2018, the company brought in former Global Road exec Tatyana Joffe as president of international sales and hired Tamir Ardon to lead its new documentary division.

XYZ, whose list of credits includes Gareth Evans The Raid series and Apostle, BAFTA winner Under the Shadow and Nic Cage thriller Mandy, recently won the Sundance grand jury prize for Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.