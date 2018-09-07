Toronto: XYZ Films Partners With Impossible Objects to Make Movies in Canada

The L.A.-based films sales and production company will make movies north of the border as it continues to eye foreign talent beyond the U.S. market.

Eyeing Canadian talent, Los Angeles-based XYZ Films has struck a strategic partnership with indie film and TV producer Impossible Objects.

The deal gives XYZ and its Toronto-based head of international acquisitions Todd Brown a first look on non-Canadian rights for feature projects generated by Toronto-based Impossible Objects. Impossible Objects will also be the production partner on Canada-based projects produced by Brown and XYZ as it continues to look beyond the U.S. market for indie film talent and film tax breaks.

As UCLA grad-school students, Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian launched their XYZ Films production and sales banner and in recent years have carved out a name for themselves by making projects with rising directors with global appeal.

"As a company, XYZ Films have always taken great care and pride in cultivating international relationships and supporting international talent," XYZ's Brown said in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to be able to work with Todd and the team from XYZ. We share similar creative visions and this partnership will help bring the productions we’re building to the world market," Impossible Objects co-founder Jamie Dagg added in his own statement.

XYZ Films' Brown executive produced Dagg's feature River, and has other producing credits on The Raid: Redemption, Spring, Bushwick, directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, Baskin and The Night Comes for Us.

Impossible Objects also has a multiyear feature film output and a first look deal on TV projects with Elevation Pictures.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 7 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.