Toronto: XYZ Films Unveils First Wave of Clients for Its New Management Division

XYZ Films has unveiled its first batch of clients for its new management division. Among the inaugural group signing on are directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, whose Synchronic is making its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, whose The Platform also is debuting at TIFF.

Others joining XYZ's management fold are director-producer Mattie Do (The Long Walk), director Egor Abramenko (The Passenger) and director Steven Ellison (aka “Flying Lotus”), who will be continue to be co-repped by Really Happening Management, as well as writers April Wolfe (Black Christmas) and Ryan Holiday (Trust Me, I’m Lying).

The new division will focus on filmmakers who hail from around the world and further XYZ's mission to support diverse voices. Earlier this summer, the company brought former Universal executive and ICM agent Peter Van Steemburg on board as its first manager.

The management division is a major expansion for the 11-year-old film production and sales outfit, which recently brought Tatyana Joffe onboard as president of international sales, and hired Tamir Ardon as the head of the company's new documentary division.

“These artists and filmmakers are globally recognized creators with eclectic styles and strengths," said Van Steemburg. "We are both proud and humbled by the opportunity to help their careers grow. They epitomize XYZ’s mission as a company and a brand.”

Founded by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian, XYZ's films include Gareth Evans’ The Raid and The Raid 2, Macon Blair’s Sundance top prize winner I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore, Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation, Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy and Joe Penna’s Arctic.

XYZ is repping three films at the 2019 Toronto market: Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, in the Special Presentations section, and Midnight Madness selections Color Out of Space and Blood Quantum.