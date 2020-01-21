XYZ Promotes Three Execs to VP

Scott Freije, Maxime Cottray and Pip Ngo have all become vice presidents.

XYZ Films has elevated three executives to VP status.

The L.A.-based production, sales, financing and management banner has promoted Scott Frieje to vp international sales and distribution, Maxime Cottray to vp of financing and production and Pip Ngo to vp of sales and acquisitions.

Additionally, Francesca Musumeci and Alex Williams are being promoted to global sales coordinator and content coordinator, respectively.

"These executives have proven their worth and played key roles in the company," say XYZ partners. "The promotions are well earned and we look forward to working with them in their expanded roles."

XYZ announced late last year that it had raised funding to provide approximately $100 million in production financing across a slate of 15 to 20 films. Venture capital firm IPR.VC, based in Helsinki, Finland, is co-financing the slate.

The company is heading to Sundance this month with domestic sales titles including Beast Beast, Jumbo and Impetigore.