New Republic Options YA Novel 'Chester and Gus'

YA novel Chester and Gus has been optioned by Brian Olivers' New Republic Pictures.

The novel from author Cammie McGovern, which was published in 2017 by HarperCollins, is told through the point of view of Chester, a young Labrador retriever who dreams of becoming a service dog when he is adopted by the family of an autistic boy.

New Republic, which has a first look deal with Paramount, was recently in theaters with Elton John biopic Rocketman.

“We are beyond excited to develop Chester and Gus for the big screen," said Oliver. “Cammie’s novel does an amazing job aiding to autism awareness and conveying the correct ways to support a loved one who is battling the disorder. At New Republic, we strive to produce important films that will resonate universally and we thought this story was a no-brainer.”

Matt Quigg will be developing on behalf of New Republic Pictures.

The deal was negotiated for New Republic by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; WME negotiated the deal on behalf of McGovern.