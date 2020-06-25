YA Novel 'I'm Not Dying With You Tonight' Set for Movie Adaptation

Autumn Bailey-Ford is producing the indie drama with Prominent Pictures and Radar Pictures.

Through the Glass Darkly producer Autumn Bailey-Ford has secured the film rights to the YA novel I'm Not Dying With You Tonight from writers Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal ahead of a planned movie adaptation.

The timely novel, released in 2019, follows two teen girls — one black and one white — who have to confront their own assumptions about racial inequality as they rely on each other to get through a riot that has set their city on fire.

The feature film adaptation follows worldwide demonstrations protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

The film treatment for I'm Not Dying With You Tonight will be developed by Bailey and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions and Radar Pictures, one of the producers of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Michael Napoliello and Maria Frisk will produce for Radar.

"I fell in love with I'm Not Dying With You Tonight when I read it last year. The growing friendship between Lena and Campbell was powerful to me. I went through all kinds of emotions when I read this story. I'm excited to work with Radar on bringing Kim and Gilly's work to the big screen," said Bailey-Ford in a statement.