At the Met Gala, Yara Shadidi Says Yes to Chanel

Yara Shahidi may be a Met Gala newcomer, but she nailed her red-carpet entrance like a seasoned pro. With the help of stylist Jason Bolden, the 18-year-old "Grownish" star stepped out in an ethereal and youthful Chanel couture frock that gave a subtle nod to the evening’s dress code of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

“We found it a while back when we went to the Chanel couture show in Paris,” says Bolden of the frock with a beaded front and cascading layers of tulle. “It’s this beautiful play on the idea of marriage to religion,” explained the stylist, who also dressed Shahidi in the veiled headpiece that was shown with the look on the runway. Bolden topped off the look with a pair of custom Christian Louboutin pumps.

Taking the bridal theme one step further, Bolden posted snapshots to his Instagram on Monday, featuring Shahidi holding a bouquet of white roses like a bride as she got dressed at The Mark Hotel. “I like to keep it playful and light with Yara, and not overly serious,” says Bolden.

Bolden also had a few words of advice for the Met Gala first-timer. "When I put her in the car, I was like, 'Just have fun and walk up the steps really slowly. You've done this before.'"