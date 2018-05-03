Jennifer Aniston, Alden Ehrenreich Struggle With Secrets in Trailer for Iraq War Drama 'The Yellow Birds'

The film is based on Kevin Powers' 2012 novel.

Jennifer Aniston, Alden Ehrenreich, Tye Sheridan and Toni Collette cope with the intensity of the Iraq War in the first official trailer for The Yellow Birds.

Based on Kevin Powers' 2012 novel that draws from the author's real-life experience serving in the Army as a machine gunner in Iraq from 2004-2005, the film follows Ehrenreich's Brandon Bartle and his relationship with fellow soldier Daniel Murphy (Sheridan) as they serve in the Iraq War of the early 2000s.

Struggling with a promise that he made to Murphy's mother (Aniston), the trailer features harrowing battle sequences intercut with Bartle's time back home, struggling to cope with what happened overseas and a dark secret he's holding onto.

The war drama premiered at Sundance in 2017 and is scheduled for release through DirecTV Cinema on May 17.