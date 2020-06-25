Yellow Veil Takes World Sales Rights to George A. Romero's Unseen 'The Amusement Park' (Exclusive)

The 'Night of the Living Dead' creator's newly-restored "lost" 1973 feature is being shopped at the Cannes Virtual Market.

Yellow Veil Pictures has picked up the worldwide sales rights to The Amusement Park, a newly-restored "lost" film by zombie movie pioneer George A. Romero.

The arthouse genre sales outfit will start shopping the 1973 feature at the Cannes virtual market this week. The Amusement Park, commissioned from Romero by the Lutheran Society, stars Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America are illustrated by his journey among roller coasters and chaotic crowds.

The George A. Romero Foundation recently discovered the film and restored it under the direction of producer Suzanne Romero.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with the George A. Romero Foundation to bring this horrifying lost film to audiences. George's work here, as always, is an unnerving criticism of American society, this time embodied through a relentless amusement park," Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms said in a statement.

Romero, considered the father of the zombie movie, with horror pics like Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead thrilled audiences for decades.

“Though not in the horror genre it is George’s most terrifying film. It has Romero’s unique footprint all over it!” Suzanne Romero added.