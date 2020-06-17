Yohan, Singer in K-Pop Band TST, Dies at 28

No cause of death has been announced.

Yohan, a member of the South Korean boy band TST, has died. He was 28.

News reports in South Korea said the K-pop singer died on June 16. No cause of death has been announced.

Born Kim Jeong-hwan, Yohan joined TST, signed to KJ Music Entertainment, in 2017 after a stint in the boy band NOM. He is featured on TST's EPs Time's Up and Wake Up, both released in 2017, and also their latest single Countdown released earlier this year.

Yohan's death is the latest tragedy to hit K-pop. In recent years, a host of young stars have died including SHINee member Jonghyun who died by suicide in 2017, singer and actress Goo Hara and singer Sulli who both died by suicide six weeks of each last year.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.