Yoram Globus' New Movie Venture Nabs $50M Finance Deal, First Project (Exclusive)

Running Cannon Films with his late cousin Menahem Golem during their 1980s heyday, Globus produced films like 'The Delta Force,' the 'Death Wish' sequels, 'Masters of the Universe' and 'Bloodsport.'

Yoram Globus, the former president of The Cannon Group and MGM, has secured a $50 million movie slate financing deal for his latest production venture, Rebel Way Entertainment.

And the first project to come from Rebel Way is Tension, to directed by Saw horror franchise helmer Darren Lynn Bousman. Black Tulip Asset Management, a Miami-based alternative asset management firm led by financiers Benoit P. Pous Bertran de Balanda and Oliver Gilly, will help fund the Rebel slate of thriller and horror films, to be produced as well by Ori Globus, Yoram's son.

Tension, in pre-production, is a thriller written by Scott Milam and follows a group of four friends participating in an extreme immersive horror experience on Halloween, as what was supposed to be a twisted game of manipulation turns to a horrific night of terror. Bousman, who is currently in post-production on a Saw 9 reboot, to star Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, will direct Tension next year.

The movie is adapted from the Tension Experience, a live theatre immersive adventure created by Bousman, Gordon Bijelonic and Clint Sears. Rebel Way is set to work with other established filmmakers to develop, produce, and distribute movie and other media content to the global market.

The venture's film development slate includes The Boxer, a film based on a novel by Nathan Shapow, Bob Harris and Mike Shapow; and a feature adaptation of Netflix's The Shadow of Truth documentary written by Ari Pines and Yotam Guendelman.

Globus and cousin and partner Menahem Golan, who died in 2014, ran Cannon Films for a decade, releasing more than a dozen films a year in its prime. They bought the ailing company, which was launched in 1967, for $500,000 in 1979 and fueled an appetite for B-films that was created by the invention of the VCR.

For a time, Cannon was on the brink of becoming the seventh Hollywood major studio. Hilla Medalia's documentary The Go-Go Boys recounted Golan and Globus as the prolific Israeli duo behind Cannon Films, where they signed up talent like John Cassavetes, Robert Altman, Roman Polanski, Barbet Schroeder, Andrei Konchalovsky, Franco Zeffirelli, Norman Mailer and Jean-Luc Godard to make movies.

Globus has produced over 350 features films, including Barfly, Runaway Train, Cobra, Bloodsport, Missing in Action, Superman IV, Death Wish, Cry in the Dark, Breakin’ and Ninja. Besides Yoram Globus as chairman and Ori Globus as President and CEO, Rebel Way is also managed by William Garcia, executive vp development and production and COO, Roy Lev Globus as executive business affairs, Meredith Hight as CFO and Gianni Biasetti Sr. as vp of production.