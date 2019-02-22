'Favourite' Director Yorgos Lanthimos Sets Next Project with Crime Drama

The crime novel centers on a corrupt sheriff of a small town.

Oscar nominee Yorgos Lanthimos has found the project that will follow his Oscar nominated The Favourite.

Lanthimos will write and direct Pop. 1280, an adaptation of the 1964 Jim Thompson crime novel of the same name that follows a corrupt sheriff in a small town that has to manipulate his way into winning another election in order to to maintain the careful balance of criminality.

Imperative Entertainment is behind the project, with Ryan Friedkin set to produce along with Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney of Element Pictures, John Alan Simon of Discovery Productions and Lanthimos.

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Elizabeth Karr, Ilene Feldman, and Jon Levin will exec produce, along with Micah Green and Dan Steinman of 30WEST, which will be setting up financing for the feature.

Lanthimos' latest movie, starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, is vying for 10 Oscars this weekend, including one for best directing. His other credits include Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Lobster.

Lanthimos is repped by CAA and Ilene Feldman.