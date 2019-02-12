Now You Can Buy Designer Cannabis and Creams Alongside Designer Clothing

Luxury retailers are rolling out cannabis-based offerings, from weed grinder necklaces and limited-edition vape pens to sterling silver pastille dispensers and CBD body balms.

Looking for a gold cannabis vape pen to complement that velvet Valentino maxi dress, some 24-karat gold rolling papers to throw into a wristlet from The Row, or a pot of CBD eye balm and a pair of Celine sunglasses? You’re in luck, as upscale retailers Barneys New York and Neiman Marcus are getting into the cannabis game.

As legal weed continues to create a growing market for luxury cannabis products, chic pot boutiques like Mister Green in East Hollywood and Med Men have been popping up around town, the Standard Hotel in Hollywood opened a retail shop for cannabis-infused confection maker Lord Jones in its lobby last year and, last month, Dallas-based premier luxury retailer Neiman Marcus added a selection of CBD beauty products in seven locations. "Cannabis beauty brands are becoming increasingly popular and CBD products are the next big thing in beauty," beauty buyer Kim D'Angelo said in a statement. "Neiman Marcus plans to continue to expand our CBD assortment."

Taking the trend to its logical conclusion, Barneys New York has now announced it is rolling out “The High End,” a luxury cannabis and wellness concept shop on the fifth floor of the Beverly Hills flagship location — becoming the first department store pot shop, if you will. The shop-in-shop will carry an extensive selection of accessories, lifestyle products and CBD-infused beauty and wellness products from brands such as Vertly, Foria and Lab to Beauty. Barneys has also partnered with Beboe, the cannabis company created by tattoo artist Scott Campbell (who is married to actress Lake Bell) that is known for its covetable rose gold vape pens beloved by Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz.

“Barneys New York has always been at the forefront of shifts in culture and lifestyle, and cannabis is no exception,” Barneys New York CEO and President Daniella Vitale told The Hollywood Reporter. “Many of our customers have made cannabis a part of their lifestyle, and The High End caters to their needs with extraordinary products and service they experience in every facet of Barneys New York.”

Along with an exclusive, special-edition gunmetal silver sativa blend Beboe vaporizer pen ($75), shoppers will be able to buy prerolled joints of a new strain of cannabis developed by Beboe and premium cannabis lifestyle brand Sherbinskis (also exclusive to The High End), cannabis-infused chocolates and pastilles, and an extensive selection of accessories and lifestyle products covering everything from Devambez organic hemp rolling papers from France, Lorenzi Milano ram horn lighters from Italy and Siemon & Salazar custom-made blown-glass pipes.

"We’ve witnessed a cultural shift when it comes to cannabis, and saw the opportunity to bring a luxury perspective to this culture," Barneys Creative Director Matthew Mazzucca told THR."The idea was to create a new category that fits the lifestyle and expectations of our Barneys clients. We selected brands to be part of the High End in two ways. It was a combination of working our current artisans to create something new for the project, as well as going into market and discovering new brands that meet our standards for quality and craftsmanship."

The shop will also feature jewelry and accessory items including Good Art HLYWD sterling silver roach clips, pastille pez dispensers and storage jars and R.O.E.'s ID Tag grinder necklaces.

“I'm so thrilled that cannabis culture has come so far that it can exist and feel perfectly at home in such a prestigious context as Barneys New York," Campbell told THR. “For so long, dispensaries in California had a seedy, underground feel to them. People are still hesitant to explore cannabis, but a venue like Barneys, especially in Beverly Hills, is the top tier as far as luxury taste. People trust it."

The High End will be located on the fifth floor of Barneys New York Beverly Hills and the department store is treating cannabis as a new permanent category, continuing to expand the offerings, offer new collaborations and ultimately bringing concept to other locations including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Massachusetts and New York.