'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' Lands at Super LTD

The doc, which was headed for SXSW, follows Arquette as he tries to gain clout in the world of professional wrestling.

The once SXSW-bound feature doc You Cannot Kill David Arquette has landed at Super LTD, Neon's boutique distribution division.

The doc, which filmed for three years, is co-directed by Oscar-nominee David Darg and Price James.

The feature comes two decades after Arquette starred as a wrestling-obsessed fan in Ready to Rumble, which was promoted through World Championship Wrestling's network. During promotion, Arquette was crowned world champion as a marketing stunt, making him the most hated man in professional wrestling as a result. You Cannot Kill David Arquette witnesses David set out to clear his name, competing in 19 professional wrestling matches along the way.

The doc features exclusive interviews with Courteney Cox, sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, brother Richmond Arquette, professional wrestler Ric Flair and more.

Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, Darg, Ross Levine and Stacey Souther produced the feature, which was exec produced by Franklin and Gabby McLarty, Arquette, Justin Lacob and Kathryn Everett.

Darg and James commented, "We couldn't be more excited to have Super LTD as a partner for our film. They understand how to bring films to passionate audiences and there's no more passionate audiences than wrestling."

Arquette offered: "I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn't wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world."

Cinetic negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. The release plan will come at a later date.

Super LTD's debut film was Anthony Bourdain’s Wasted: The Story of Food Waste. It also partnered for the release of Oscar nominee Honeyland and released Jack Bryan’s Active Measures and Gene Graham’s This One’s for the Ladies.