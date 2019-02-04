'Young and the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dies at 52

"It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend," reads a message shared by the Daytime Emmy Awards Twitter account.

Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John was found dead inside his home Sunday.

"It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. @YandR_CBS RIP," was tweeted by the Daytime Emmy Awards account.

Via social media, St. John's fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, mourned his death.

"How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can’t believe you were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.... how lovee?? we should doing a lot of things in future......," she wrote along with a photo of the couple together.

The cause of death is unclear.

The actor won numerous awards for playing Neil Winters on Young and the Restless.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to his rep for more information.

