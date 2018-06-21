YouTube Reveals New Tools to Help Creators Make Money

Chief product officer Neal Mohan said in a blog post that the new tools were byproducts of the success of Super Chat, a feature that let viewers buy messages that stood out from the rest of a chat stream.

Fresh off of YouTube's industry keynote speech at VidCon, chief product officer Neal Mohan on Thursday announced that the streaming platform was developing new tools to help creators make money off of their content besides advertising.

The new tools, detailed in full in a blog post, include an expanded version of Channel Membership that will allow creators with over 100,000 subscribers to have access to the business model, a platform for creators to sell customized merchandise on their YouTube channel and Premieres, a feature that will allow creators to drop prerecorded video as a live moment, with its own platform and live chat.

"Every day, creators use their voice to entertain, spur action and bring about positive change," Mohan wrote. "That’s why over the last year we’ve doubled down on building the products and tools that the creator community needs. Not only to thrive on YouTube, but to continue to develop the video platform of the future."

Mohan said that the new tools were byproducts of the success of Super Chat, a feature that let viewers buy messages that stood out from the rest of a chat stream.

According to the streamer, the "vast majority" of creator revenue is coming from advertising, and creators making five figures a year are up 35 percent and those earning six figures is up by 60 percent, presumably from the previous year. YouTube has also come under fire in recent years for allowing advertising to run next to videos with inappropriate or violent content, and in January it announced it was vetting creators allowed to monetize via advertising more closely.

The new tools mark an expansion of the Channel Membership program, which was previously only available to a few select creators and provides viewers with special perks specific to creators they like, like members-only messages, live streams and videos.

They also usher in a YouTube collaboration with Teespring, a custom-merchandise platform, which will provide creators with 20 different base products to customize.

Premieres and Merchandise are available to creators starting Thursday (the latter only to creators with over 10,000 subscribers), while Premieres "will be available broadly soon" and more creators and merchandisers will be added to merchandisers in the future, Mohan wrote in his post. No specific timeline for the Channel Membership expansion was disclosed, although the post said that the platform will bring the tool to more creators "in the coming months."