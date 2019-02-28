Paramount, BBC Partner for 'Blue Story' From YouTube Artist Rapman

Based on the U.K. musician's short video series of the same name, the project will shoot on location in South London.

Rapman — the U.K.-based music artist whose YouTube series Shiro's Story became a viral hit and caught the attention of Jay-Z — is now embarking on his first feature film: Blue Story.

Based on his short video trilogy of the same name, the story follows Timmy and Marco, two young boys from opposing postcodes that quickly form a firm friendship that is tested when they wind up on rival sides of a street war. The movie will shoot on location in South London.

BBC Films developed and co-financed the project, which was picked up for worldwide distribution by Paramount.

Damian Jones of DJ Films and Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor of Joi Productions will produce with Charles Moore and Paul Grindey of Viewfinder and Rose Garnett and Eva Yates of BBC Films exec producing, along with Rapman.

The movie will star an array of up-and-coming U.K. talent: Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward, Khali Best, Max Fincham, Kadeem Ramsay and Karla-Simone Spence. Junior Afolabi Salokun and Micaiah Lewis will make their feature-film debuts.

“It’s a dream come true to be making my first feature film with Paramount and BBC Films. They believe in the story as much as I do, I can’t wait for the world to see it,” said Rapman, who is repped by the U.K.'s Independent and Gray Krauss.

Blue Story is expect out in late 2019.