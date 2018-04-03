YouTube Employee's Twitter Account Hacked During Shooting

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the company was "on it" as misinformation spread about the shooting at YouTube headquarters.

In the hours after an active shooter opened fire on the YouTube campus, tweets flew with new details about the situation. But Twitter was also forced to scramble to stop the spread of false information on its platform.

The Twitter account belonging to one of the first YouTube employees to tweet about the incident, Vadim Lavrusik, appeared to be hacked. After Lavrusik had tweeted that he was safe, a number of fake tweets. One asked people to "please help me find my friend" with a picture of YouTuber Keemstar, who hosts a popular news show. The tweet and others have since been deleted.

Twitter users notified CEO Jack Dorsey via the platform and responded that Twitter was "on it." He later tweeted that Twitter was "tracking, learning, and taking action" in response to the misinformation being spread. "We're working diligently on product solutions to help."

The Twitter Safety team also tweeted that "in emergency situations, we may require someone to delete a tweet if it could place someone in imminent danger. Today's shooting is one of those situations."

"I have my account back. Thanks @Twitter @jack for your help," tweeted Lavrusik at 4:35 pm PST.

In addition, a number of online personalities were accused of being the shooter, who police ultimately identified as a woman who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Twitter and other social media platforms regularly struggle with the spread of false information during frequently updating breaking news events. YouTube, which has also drawn criticism in the past for prompting fake news videos at the top of its search results, appears to have contained such videos on Tuesday. A search for videos about the YouTube shooting results in news clips from trusted news sources like CBS News, CNN and ABC News.