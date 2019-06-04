YouTube Teams With Game Awards Creator for E3 Live Stream

The 10-hour live stream will feature gameplay demos and interviews with game developers at this year's convention, including a one-on-one interview between Keighley and Google's Phil Harrison to discuss the new Stadia platform.

YouTube has teamed with The Game Awards creator and producer Geoff Keighley for the fifth annual E3 Live on YouTube, a 10-hour live stream starting Sunday, June 9, ahead of this year's video game convention in Los Angeles.

E3 Live will begin broadcasting at 10 a.m. PT from a custom-built studio at L.A. Live and feature gameplay demos and interviews with game developers at this year's convention, including a one-on-one interview between Keighley and Google's Phil Harrison at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the tech company's Stadia game-streaming platform.

The live stream will feature live simulcast coverage of major gaming press conferences scheduled for Sunday, such as Xbox and Bethesda's E3 showcases.

“What I love about this show is how it acts as a central hub to bring together content creators, game developers and special guests to celebrate gaming as the leading form of entertainment in the world," said Keighley.

Appearances by actress Felicia Day and musicians Lindsey Stirling, Bastille are also planned as well as a sneak preview of DJ Marshmello and A Day to Remember's upcoming single "Rescue Me." Marshmello — who earlier this year hosted a first-of-its-kind in-game concert in Battle Royale shooter Fortnite, which had over 10 million viewers — will also debut new details on his forthcoming album Joytime III.

In addition to the Day and musical guests, YouTube gaming content creators such as JackSepticEye, Nick Eh 30, Markiplier and more will make appearances.

“E3 is one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming on YouTube,” said Ryan Wyatt, global head of gaming, content and partnerships at YouTube. ”We’re thrilled to continue our Live at E3 franchise with Geoff, our creators and the wider video game community.”