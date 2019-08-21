YouTube Music Rolls Out Integration in Waze Navigation App

YouTube Premium and Music Premium users will be able to choose songs, playlists and albums directly within Waze.

Waze users can soon listen to tunes through YouTube Music without leaving the popular driving navigation app.

In a partnership that begins rolling out today, YouTube Premium and Music Premium users will be able to choose songs, playlists and albums directly within Waze. Intended to make life easier for users of both platforms, the integration is also touted as a "safer" alternative to switching between apps while driving.

After tapping the music note icon within the Waze app, users can select YouTube Music as their preferred audio app. Options also include Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, Scribd, Stitcher and TuneIn.

The integration is now available in Brazil, and will soon come to all 50 markets where both apps are accessible.

"All of the albums, playlists, personalized mixes, and more that fans love to listen to are now available with a couple of quick taps as they navigate to where they need to go," shares YouTube Music product manager Lawrence Kennedy in a blog post announcing the new feature. "With YouTube Music and Waze together in one experience, there has never been a more entertaining way to get around."

This article was originally published by Billboard.