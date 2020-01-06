YouTube Plans Coachella 20th Anniversary Documentary

The streamer is also returning to the desert music festival as the exclusive live stream partner.

YouTube is returning to the desert this spring.

The streamer will be back at the Coachella music festival as the exclusive live stream partner. YouTube will also release the feature documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, which will take viewers behind the scenes of the beginning of the festival and show off new performance footage and interviews. Among the artists featured in the film are Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Blackpink, The White Stripes, Madonna, Beck and Radiohead.

Set to premiere March 31, just ahead of the festival in April, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert hails from Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam in association with AEG Studios. It is produced and directed by Chris Perkel. Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett serve as executive producers.

For the 10th year in a row, YouTube will be the official playlist and live stream partner for both weekends of Coachella. As part of its partnership, YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to a members-only batch of passes.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert joins a slate of music programming on YouTube that includes the upcoming docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. The project will be available for free with ads to YouTube's 2 billion logged-in users or without ads on YouTube Premium.