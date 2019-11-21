YouTube to Introduce New Policy to "Differentiate Between Real-World and Gaming" Violence

"The new policy will have fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence," CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki unveiled a number of updates coming to the platform in a blog post on Thursday morning. Among the announcements, Wojcicki addressed a recent policy that has caused controversy among YouTube's gaming personalities and audience.

"For gaming creators, we’ve heard loud and clear that our policies need to differentiate between real-world violence and gaming violence," Wojcicki wrote. "We have a policy update coming soon that will do just that. The new policy will have fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence."

The announcement comes after the introduction of a new policy in August that cracked down on "violent" and "mature" content the platform deemed was aimed at children. As a result, certain content from video games was flagged for removal. Various content creators on YouTube voiced concern over the policy after it was implemented.

Wojcicki also addressed other issues content creators have raised, including that of copyright claims on the platform. "One of the biggest issues we heard about from you this year was around copyright claims, in particular about aggressive manual claiming of short music clips used in monetized videos," she wrote. "I’m glad to report we've made progress. A few months ago, we made changes that removed the financial incentive to claim very short and unintentional music use. We also required timestamps for all manual claims so you know exactly which part of your video is being claimed, and made updates to our editing tools so you can easily remove manually claimed content from your videos."