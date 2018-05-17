YouTube Revamps Music Streaming Service, Ups Price for Original Programming

The streamer will rename its YouTube Red service and charge $12 per month for originals like 'Cobra Kai' and 'Step Up: High Water' as part of a larger overhaul of its subscription streaming offerings.

YouTube is overhauling its subscription streaming business.

The Google-owned streamer is planning to introduce a new music service on May 22 that will help it take on competitors Spotify and Apple Music. In launching the music service, YouTube is also revamping how it delivers original programming like Cobra Kai and Step Up: High Water to subscribers.

Beginning Tuesday, YouTube Music will offer free access to a library of songs, albums, playlists, radio stations, music videos and more. It will also feature the covers, remixes and live performance videos for which YouTube has come to be known.

A premium version of the service — which will remove ads and offer background listening and downloads — will be available for $10 per month. Subscribers to Google Play Music will get the paid version of YouTube Music as part of their subscription.

YouTube used to have just one subscription product, YouTube Red. But with the introduction of YouTube Music Premium, the streamer is separating the experiences for original programming and music. Now, people who want to watch the ad-free videos and original programming once offered through YouTube Red will pay $12 per month for YouTube Premium. That service costs $2 more than YouTube Music Premium because it includes all of the music services features in addition to the perks of the former YouTube Red product. Existing YouTube Red subscribers will be grandfathered into their current price of $10 per month.

YouTube Music will begin rolling out on Tuesday in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea.