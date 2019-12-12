MUSIC YouTube Reveals Most-Watched Music Videos of the Decade 10:49 AM PST 12/12/2019 by Glenn Rowley, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee As the most-viewed video in YouTube history, it should come as no surprise that Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" tops the 2010s with more than 6.5 billion views. YouTube unveiled its list of the top music videos of every decade from the 1980s to the 2010s on Thursday. As the most-viewed video in YouTube history, it should come as no surprise that Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" tops the 2010s with more than 6.5 billion views. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is the only artist with multiple entries on the decade's list, with 2017's "Shape of You" and 2014's "Thinking Out Loud" clocking in at numbers two and 10, respectively. The rest of the 2010s list is rounded out by the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth ("See You Again"), Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars ("Uptown Funk"), Psy ("Gangnam Style"), Justin Bieber ("Sorry"), Maroon 5 ("Sugar"), Katy Perry ("Roar") and OneRepublic ("Counting Stars"). Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses reigns over both the '80s and '90s thanks to "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain," both of which have garnered more than 1 billion views. Coming in at Nos. 2 and 3 on the '80s list are A-ha's still-infectious "Take On Me" and Cyndi Lauper's iconic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"; Nirvana's classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and The Cranberries' gritty smash "Zombie" were the second and third most-watched of the '90s. However, the most-viewed video of the 2000s comes straight out of left field: Crazy Frog's cover of electronic instrumental hit "Axel F" by Harold Faltermeyer. The 2005 novelty track beat out both Linkin Park's "Numb" and Lady Gaga's iconic "Bad Romance" visual for the top spot — but all three videos, along with Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" (which was No. 4), have all racked up more than 1 billion views. Check out the complete rankings by decade below. YouTube's Most-Viewed Music Videos By Decade 1980s Video Views 1. Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine (Official Music Video) 1,026,321,298 2. a-ha - Take On Me (Official Music Video) 966,018,153 3. Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video) 797,474,019 4. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean (Official Music Video) 717,041,719 5. The Police - Every Breath You Take (Official Music Video) 716,451,277 6. Europe - The Final Countdown (Official Video) 711,308,154 7. Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart (Video) 659,549,359 8. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer 635,999,230 9. Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official Video) 635,482,194 10. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Video) 628,591,927 1990s 1. Guns N' Roses - November Rain 1,275,474,139 2. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) 990,292,925 3. The Cranberries - Zombie (Official Music Video) 976,606,183 4. Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You 883,325,731 5. 4 Non Blondes - What's Up (Official Video) 780,419,277 6. Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video) 732,217,020 7. No Doubt - Don't Speak (Official Music Video) 718,398,582 8. Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way 709,804,092 9. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E. (Official Video) 688,413,212 10. Aqua - Barbie Girl (Official Video) 685,104,561 2000s 1. Crazy Frog - Axel F (Official Video) 1,894,959,380 2. Numb (Official Video) - Linkin Park 1,283,779,857 3. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance (Official Music Video) 1,139,998,193 4. Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me 1,012,792,172 5. Beyoncé - Halo 961,272,647 6. Katy Perry - Hot N Cold (Official) 936,937,685 7. Chris Brown - Loyal (Explicit) ft. Lil Wayne, Tyga 936,098,974 8. System Of A Down - Chop Suey! 918,069,015 9. In The End (Official Video) - Linkin Park 892,237,348 10. 50 Cent - In Da Club (Int'l Version) [Official Video] 859,564,859 2010s 1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee 6,558,078,465 2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video] 4,517,718,066 3. Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth [Official Video] Furious 7 Soundtrack 4,320,523,808 4. Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars 3,732,564,526 5. PSY - GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일) M/V 3,471,161,219 6. Justin Bieber - Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement) 3,225,301,301 7. Maroon 5 - Sugar (Official Music Video) 3,086,744,534 8. Katy Perry - Roar (Official) 2,968,228,909 9. OneRepublic - Counting Stars (Official Music Video) 2,883,120,697 10. Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud [Official Video] 2,864,887,373 This article was originally published by Billboard. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Glenn Rowley, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr