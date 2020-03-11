YouTube to Shift Brandcast Event Online as IAB NewFronts Adds Coronavirus Precautions

The IAB is "strongly recommending" that presenters move to streaming-only events.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau is strongly recommending that presenters at its annual NewFronts event move to streaming-only productions amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The group, which is set to hold NewFronts April 27-May 6 in New York, said "we will enable all presenters to stream your NewFronts presentations to the audiences you invite, giving your unique multimedia content, services and technology the widest possible exposure among qualified buyers in the U.S. and abroad."

In response, YouTube has said it will move its Brandcast showcase, in which executives tout new content and products to advertisers and press, into a digital-first event.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers, partners and employees, and in alignment with the best practices laid out by the CDC, WHO and other relevant entities regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), YouTube has decided to shift Brandcast to a digital-first event to be premiered on YouTube," per a YouTube spokeswoman. "We will share more details shortly."

Among the presenters scheduled to hold events at NewFronts are Roku, Vice Media Group, Amazon, The New York Times, Conde Nast and Hulu.