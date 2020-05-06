YouTube Star Like Nastya to Launch Product Line With IMG

The 6-year-old Russian creator will explore opportunities across toys, apparel, accessories and other products.

Anastasia Radzinskaya, who posts videos on YouTube under the channel name Like Nastya, has struck a deal with IMG to launch a line of consumer products.

Through the deal, the 6-year-old Russian creator will explore opportunities across toys, apparel, accessories, homeware, food and more. It builds on her existing relationship with Endeavor, where she is repped by WME.

Radzinskaya's manager, Yoola's Eyal Baumel, says, "We are pleased to be working with IMG to develop products that will provide new ways for Anastasia's millions of viewers around the world to engage with her vibrant personality, stories and content. IMG has an established reputation for its best-in-class work with many of the world's most recognized brands and personalities, and we see this partnership as an integral step in taking Like Nastya to the next level."

Radzinskaya's parents began posting YouTube videos in 2016, after their 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Over the last four years, their Like Nastya channel has grown to 54 million subscribers and 32.7 billion total views. All her channels, which released videos in multiple languages and have 120 million subscribers, bring in nearly $20 million in annual ad revenue.

"Like Nastya has become a worldwide phenomenon with fan bases in the U.S., Germany, Brazil, Russia and India, just to name a few," said Gary Krakower, vp licensing at IMG. "Our focus will be on products that highlight and embody the spirit of her educational, playful and colorful YouTube content, which we hope will inspire children to embrace their curiosity and explore the world around them. We can't wait to bring the Like Nastya brand to her millions of fans in engaging new ways."