YouTube Taps Martin Kon as Strategy VP

Kon joins the online video giant from Boston Consulting Group's technology, media and telecoms practice.

Google-owned YouTube has hired veteran management consultant Martin Kon as vp of YouTube strategy to help drive the long-term direction for the online video giant for original programming and distribution.

Reporting to Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief business officer, Kon was most recently at the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a senior partner and managing director in the technology, media and telecoms practice.

To be based in San Bruno, Calif., his appointment comes as YouTube, which launched a subscription streaming service in 2015 aimed at making it a destination for premium programming, is expected to scale back its scripted output beginning in 2020 as part of an ad-supported push.

With expertise in subscription media and streaming strategy and operations, Kon will also help YouTube adjust to changing trends in online video consumption.

Kon during 20 years as a management consultant has advised streaming platforms, media groups, film and TV studios and distributors, broadcast and cable TV networks and phone and tech giants as they adjust to new consumer markets, technologies and competition.