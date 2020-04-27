YouTube, Tribeca Enterprises Plan International Online Film Festival

The 10-day event, kicking off May 29, will feature films from this year's online version of the Tribeca fest, as well as highlights from other international festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Berlin and the animation festival in Annecy.

YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises on Monday announced the launch of a new online-only festival to screen films and other programming from some of the most acclaimed film festivals worldwide.

Titled We Are One: A Global Film Festival, the virtual event is set to go live May 29 and run for 10 days, May 29-June 7, on YouTube.com/WeAreOne. The programming, including features, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, talent interviews and conferences, will screen for free. Audience members will be invited to donate to the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as local organizations involved in the COVID-19 relief effort around the world.

The festival, which Tribeca Enterprises will run, will feature highlights from some of the world's leading festivals over the past year, including titles curated by the Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Berlin festivals, as well as ones from the likes of San Sebastian, the BFI London Film Festival and the Annecy International Animation Festival, as well as Tribeca.

Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said she hoped the We Are One event would give audiences "a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film."

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival put some of its programming online this year after the New York-based event was forced to postpone the physical festival due to coronavirus concerns.

Other international festivals taking part in the We Are One event include those in Jerusalem, Macao, Marrakech, Mumbai, Guadalajara, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, San Sebastian and Sydney as well as the New York and Tokyo international film festivals.

The We Are One organizers told The Hollywood Reporter that participating festivals would be providing "new and classic" titles for the event. The festival's full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

It is unclear if upcoming festivals would provide films for the We Are One festival if they had not yet premiered. The Cannes Film Festival told The Hollywood Reporter it would be provide some of its previous years' Masterclasses — onstage interviews with film talent — to the event, but no films.

Cannes has twice postponed its 2020 event, originally scheduled for late May, then for late June, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but has ruled out holding an online-only festival. Venice is sticking to its original plan to hold its festival from Sept. 2-12. Toronto has openly discussed moving part or all of its festival online should it prove difficult to hold a physical festival in the Canadian city in September.

There has also been talk of Cannes and Venice cooperating this year to share films or screenings, but nothing has been confirmed yet.