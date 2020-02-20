YouTube TV to Distribute HBO Max in Expanded WarnerMedia Carriage Deal

The live TV service is also adding HBO and Cinemax.

YouTube TV will carry HBO Max as part of an expanded distribution deal with WarnerMedia.

This is the first deal that WarnerMedia has announced for the third-party distribution of HBO Max but more are expected in the lead up to the service's May launch.

The live streaming TV business, which already offers WarnerMedia's portfolio of entertainment, sports and news networks to its subscribers, will also now make HBO and Cinemax available to subscribers for the first time.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia distribution, said in a statement. "YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we're pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax — and soon HBO Max — available to YouTube TV customers for the first time."

Both live linear and on-demand programming from HBO and Cinemax will become available on YouTube TV this spring. The networks join TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, which have been available since 2018 on the live TV service.

"Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it," Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content."

YouTube TV currently offers more than 70 live streaming channels for $50 per month. HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max are likely to be add-ons to the main bundle.