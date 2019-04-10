YouTube TV Raises Price, Adds Discovery Channels

The TV bundle now costs $50 per month.

YouTube TV is getting more expensive as the live television bundle adds new channels from Discovery.

Nine networks owned by Discovery — including Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, MotorTrend and joint venture OWN — are joining the bundle, giving subscribers access to more than 70 networks.

To reflect the growing number of channels in the offering, YouTube TV is upping its price by $10 to $50 per month (or $55 per month for members who sign up through Apple). The price increase goes into effect immediately for new members but won't roll out to existing members until after May 13.

Changes to the YouTube TV price now make the Google-owned offering one of the more expensive bundles on the market, and unlike other services, YouTube TV does not offer multiple bundle tiers at different prices. DirecTV Now starts at $50 per month, while Hulu and PlayStation's live TV services begin at $45 per month and Sling TV has a $15 introductory bundle. Although these cable alternatives were initially marketed as low-cost, non-binding options for cord cutters, price shave gone up across many of these offerings as they add more channels to their bundles.

With the addition of the Discovery channels, YouTube TV members will now be able to watch such shows as Deadliest Catch and Property Brothers. YouTube TV also offers features like access for up to six accounts, three concurrent streams and unlimited cloud DVR storage. YouTube Originals and local feeds from the four broadcast affiliates also come in the package. Further, there is an option to upgrade to add-ons like Showtime ($7 per month) and Starz ($9 per month). On Wednesday, YouTube announced that it would also be adding Epix to that lineup at $6 per month.