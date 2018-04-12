YouTube's Michelle Slavich Jumps to Warner Bros. to Head Movie Publicity

At the streaming platform she oversaw entertainment PR initiatives and corporate communications.

Michelle Slavich, formerly a high-ranking communications executive at Google, has been named executive vp, global publicity and strategy, for Warner Bros. Pictures.

The announcement, made by Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment president Blair Rich, follows the retirement of longtime Warner Bros. publicity exec Juli Goodwin, who retired after 18 years with the studio. Goodwin was executive vp, domestic publicity.

According to the studio, Slavich “will oversee domestic and international publicity and work proactively with her teams to develop forward-thinking global publicity strategies on all releases from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema across media outlets and platforms worldwide.”

Slavich, who will report to Rich, will also work closely with the marketing group’s senior management team on PR campaign design and strategy for both individual film titles and key franchises.

“Michelle is a well-respected publicity executive with an impressive track record of leadership, innovation and strategic vision,” said Rich. “As we tackle the constantly evolving landscape of film publicity, she’s a great choice to lead the team and further our already-excellent publicity teams in supporting our world-class films and filmmakers.”

Slavich most recently acted as head of entertainment communications for Google-owned YouTube, where she oversaw the platform’s entertainment and music PR initiatives, as well as corporate and creator communications. Among other initiatives, her team launched over 50 publicity campaigns for YouTube original series and movies in the last two years.

Before YouTube, Slavish was vp, publicity at Universal Studios Home Entertainment and also worked at DreamWorks/Amblin Entertainment. She began her career as a publicity assistant at Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation.