YouTube's Strengthened Verification Criteria to Strip Some Creators of Status

A number of popular personalities on the platform have voiced their frustration over the policy changes.

YouTube is making it harder to get verified on its platform, a move that is expected to strip a number of creators of the status.

The Google-owned platform published a blog post Thursday announcing the changes, calling it an effort to "reduce confusion about what being verified means." The company explained that, through research, it found that people associated the checkmark with "an endorsement of content, not identity."

Beginning in late October, YouTube will prioritize verifying "prominent channels that have a clear need for proof of authenticity." That includes ensuring that the channel belongs to the real person or company that it claims to represent, and looking at whether the channel represents a highly searched or widely recognized person or company. (Previously, a channel with more than 100,000 subscribers was automatically verified.) Channels that meet YouTube's requirements will not need to apply for verification.

The new rules also mean that some channels will lose their verification status, causing concern among the creator community about the loss of status. Already, several creators have posted to Twitter that they received notification that they would be losing their verification. (They will have the opportunity to appeal before the change is implemented.)

YouTuber, Machiazelli "MacDoesIt" Kahey, whose channel boasts nearly 2 million followers and a verification status, voiced his frustration with the policy on Twitter: "You guys literally use my face on your socials on a constant basis what do you mean you’re taking away my verification?" he captioned a screenshot of the message about his verification status from YouTube.

Several other creators posted screenshots of the messages reportedly sent by YouTube. "We’re writing to let you know that we’re updating the eligibility criteria for channel verification on YouTube," the message reads. "Unfortunately, with these changes, your channel no longer meets the criteria to be verified. We realize this might be disappointing, but we believe these updates will make channel verification more consistent for users and creators across YouTube."

"Just got the email saying I won't be receiving it," tweeted YouTuber ChaBoyyHD. "1.8 million subscribers, Last 10 recent videos must stack up to 2-3 million views, 300,000,-400,000 likes and yet refused. Its a joke."

"Just lost my verification badge on YouTube because I don’t meet criteria," wrote Jack "Jaackmaate" Dean. "I have over a million subscribers and have been creating content for 11 years mate. You’re well weird @YouTube."

"None of my channels will be verified starting Oct 1 cuz they haven’t built a strong enough audience," Toby "Tobuscus: Turner tweeted. Turner’s YouTube channel currently has over 6.2 million subscribers.

"Quite a blow after the already powerful, 'ur videos will not be sent out to your 7 million subscribers, because they haven’t clicked the bell that hadn’t existed before #ageism."