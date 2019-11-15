Marie Yovanovitch Calls Trump Tweets During Testimony "Very Intimidating"

About the former Ambassador to Ukraine, Trump real-time tweeted, "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch says President Donald Trump’s tweets about her during her testimony in the impeachment hearings are “very intimidating” to her and other witnesses.

Trump tweeted about Yovanovitch as she was answering questions from lawmakers, noting that she’d once served in Somalia and adding, “How did that go?” He tweeted: “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”

His tweet continued, "Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

Yovanovitch responded to Trump’s "bad" charge, saying, “I don’t think I have such powers.” She said she and her colleagues have improved conditions in places where they’ve served.

Yovanovitch was abruptly dumped as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine this spring. State Department officials never criticized her performance.

The career diplomat testified Friday that she’d been felled by a smear campaign orchestrated by Trump and his allies.