YSL to Host Gas Station Beauty Pop-Up at Coachella

The retro activation includes a makeup vending machine.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is joining the party at Coachella. The French brand announced Thursday its first pop-up shop for the Indio, Calif. festival — and it's designed to mimic a gas station with cosmetic refills instead of gasoline.

Open April 12 to 14 along Route 111 near Cathedral City, the YSL pop-up hailed as a "makeup oasis" will feature a tour bus, giant lipstick sign, heart-shaped balloons, convertible cars and neon pink gas pumps.

Festival attendees can experience a makeup vending machine, virtually try on 50 shades of lipstick and chat with experts to get desert beauty tips for Coachella. YSL will offer its new Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant concealer and Rouge Volupté Shine lipstick onsite, along with the Touche Eclat All-Over brightening pen, Volupté Plump-in-Color plumping lip balm and more customizable lipsticks.

The retro trend has been a staple of beauty and fashion activations, due to the resurgence of '90s style (in July, Kylie Jenner hosted a gas station pop-up for Adidas' Falcon shoe). YSL's pop-up plays off its' YSL Beauty Hotel experience which bowed in New York during Fashion Week in September and included a terrace cafe, fragrance workshop, indoor pool and neon lights galore.

In 2017, YSL opened the first U.S. location of its pop-up called The Lip Showroom at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. "YSL is about cool, edgy couture — first with [former creative director] Hedi Slimane and now with Anthony Vaccarello — and a freestanding store is really important in order to convey a unique brand experience to the customer," said Verane de Marffy, Vice President of marketing for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty at L'Oreal, at the time.

Other Coachella Weekend 1 events will be hosted by Revolve, Levi's, Adidas and more.

YSL Beauty; 68899 A Street, Cathedral City, CA 92234; April 12, 3 to 8 p.m.; April 13 and 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.