Yvonne Strahovski Joins Noomi Rapace in 'Angel of Mine'

The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress boards the psychological thriller directed by Kim Farrant.

Yvonne Strahovski has joined Noomi Rapace in Angel of Mine, the upcoming Australian psychological thriller, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Handmaid's Tale star, who plays Serena Joy Waterford in the Hulu drama, will play the role of Claire in the adaptation by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Luke Davies (Lion) and David Regal from the 2008 French film L’Empreinte de L’Ange. She is also best known for starring on NBC’s Chuck for five seasons, and runs on Dexter and 24: Live Another Day.

Angel of Mine is directed by Kim Farrant. She previously made Strangerland, starring Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes, which was nominated for the 2015 Sundance grand jury prize. The film follows a mother (Rapace) who, struggling to cope with the loss of her daughter several years earlier, becomes convinced that a stranger’s daughter is, in fact, her own. As her obsession grows, she becomes more and more entwined in the young girl’s life, causing her to lose touch with reality.

The film is produced by Brian and Josh Etting of Garlin Pictures, alongside Su Armstrong of SixtyFourSixty, and executive produced by Nadine de Barros and Robert Ogden Barnum of Fortitude International and Davies. Fortitude is handling international sales.

Strahovski is repped by Paradigm, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Sue Barnett and Associates.