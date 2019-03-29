Zac Brown Band Signs With WME

The group is currently on the second leg of their Down the Rabbit Hole live tour, and they're slated to hit the road again this summer for The Owl Tour, which kicks off in June.

Zac Brown Band has signed with WME, reuniting the country artist with their Nashville-based former agent Scott Clayton, who left crosstown rival CAA in 2017 to join WME and took a number of clients, including Dead & Company and Kings of Leon.

Zac Brown Band stayed with CAA and was one of the few acts that didn't make the initial move with Clayton. Last year Brown began to make some career shifts, bringing on Scooter Braun as manager after a long stretch with manager Bernie Cahill, who has since formed Activist Artist Management with clients that include Michael Franti and The Lumineers.

"Over the course of their decade-plus career, Zac Brown Band has developed a legendary reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the best live acts marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries," WME said in a Friday morning statement announcing the move.

The band has had five consecutive albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and four of their records -- You Get What You Give, Uncaged, Jekyll + Hyde and Welcome Home -- have hit No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

The group is currently on the second leg of their Down the Rabbit Hole live tour, and they're slated to hit the road again this summer for The Owl Tour, which kicks off in June.

Zac Brown Band has also signed a global licensing agreement with BMG for their new studio album, which is set to be released this summer.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.