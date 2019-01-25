Zac Efron Embodies Serial Killer Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' Trailer

The Joe Berlinger-directed movie is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

The first trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is here. Voltage Pictures released the clip one day ahead of the movie's Sundance Film Festival premiere on Saturday. In the teaser for the Joe Berlinger-directed film, Zac Efron embodies famed serial killer Ted Bundy.

The trailer shows Efron's Bundy as he navigates the aftermath of becoming a convicted murderer. One moment shows Efron hurling a crowbar at his onscreen girlfriend, Lily Collins, who plays Bundy's longtime love Liz Kloepfer.

Bundy was convicted of 30 grisly murders between 1974 and 1978 across seven states. He was later executed in an electric chair in 1989. It wasn't until years later that Bundy began speaking about his murders openly, though. And during that time, both Kloepfer and the rest of the world were struck with Bundy's air of normalcy despite his gruesome crimes.

At one point in the trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Efron's Bundy says with a sinister smile, "I'm more popular than Disney World."

Directed by Berlinger (Paradise Lost), the film was written by Michael Wave and also stars John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment and Metallica frontman James Hetfield, among others.