Zac Efron Confirms He Became "Sick" While Filming Quibi Series Following Reports of Hospitalization

The actor was reportedly was transported from Papua New Guinea, where he was filming 'Killing Zac Efron,' to a private hospital in Australia: "I bounced back quick," he posted Sunday.

Zac Efron was hospitalized in Australia after contracting a typhoid or other bacterial infection, according to a report in Australia's Sunday Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that Efron was transported from Papua New Guinea, where he was filming his upcoming Quibi series Killing Zac Efron, to a private hospital in Spring Hill, Australia, where he was treated for several days.

Efron was ultimately allowed to fly home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Dr. Glenn McKay, from the Medical Rescue Group, which oversaw Efron's flight from Papua New Guinea to Australia, told the Telegraph that while he couldn't discuss "confidential patient information" he could confirm that his group, "retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia. He was admitted to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.”

Later on Sunday afternoon, Efron seemed to confirm the reports with an Instagram post, in which he wrote: "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

Killing Zac Efron, which was announced in November for the upcoming, shortform streaming service, Quibi, is an adventure series that will follow Efron as he ventures deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, going off the grid for 21 days. In addition to starring in the series, Efron will executive produce the show from his Ninjas Runnin' Wild production company and Zero Point Zero (Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown).

The mobile-centric Quibi is set to launch in April.

After the report of Efron's hospitalization began circulating, eagle-eyed Internet users found a Dec. 23 Instagram post from Vejo nutrition company CEO Christoph Bertsch, showing a group of people standing in front of a kiosk at a Los Angeles mall. Efron and his brother Dylan were tagged in the photo but it's unclear when the picture was taken. Zac Efron is also pictured and tagged in another Instagram post from Bertsch posted last week.

A rep for Efron has not yet responded to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.