Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' Remake for Disney+ (Exclusive)

Gordon Gray, who last made the Ben Affleck-starring drama 'The Way Back,' is producing.

Zac Efron is getting in touch with his paternal side.

Efron is on board to star in Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 comedy being made by Disney.

The remake is intended for Disney+ with Disney's live-action division running point. Gordon Gray, best known for his inspirational sports dramas such as The Rookie and this year's Ben Affleck-starring The Way Back, is producing.

Initially a remake of a French film, Three Men brought together a trio of 1980s stars - Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson - as New York bachelors who find themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for, an infant. Drug dealers who threatened the child also figured into the plot.

The movie was directed by Leonard Nimoy and proved to be a major hit, becoming the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark domestically. It was followed by Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990 that reunited the cast but not Nimoy.

Will Reichel wrote the script for the remake. It is unclear how the material will be updated.

A search for a director is underway.

Efron’s boarding of Three Men marks a return to Disney for the actor, who became a star thanks for his breakout turns in the High School Musical movies over a decade ago.

He has spent that time in a wide-range of movies and last year earned raves for starring in indie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he portrayed serial killer Ted Bundy, and opposite Matthew McConaughey in comedy The Beach Bum. He can currently be seen in Down to Earth, a documentary series he also executive produced via his Ninjas Runnin Wild Productions and released on Netflix in July. The show features Efron roaming the world exploring sustainability.

Efron is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Felker Toczek.