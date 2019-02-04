Sundance: Netflix Nabbing Zac Efron Ted Bundy Drama 'Extremely Wicked' for $9M (Exclusive)

The streaming giant proved to be a natural fit given that director Joe Berlinger already has a docuseries about the serial killer on the platform.

Though Sundance officially wrapped yesterday, the deal-making continues. Netflix is closing in on a deal for U.S. rights and some international territories to the Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. A source pegged the deal at a staggering $9 million.

Directed by Joe Berlinger -- the Oscar-nominated helmer behind Paradise Lost who excels in the true crime genre -- the film chronicles the crimes of Ted Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. Lily Collins plays Kloepfer, while Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons round out the cast.

The film sparked a late-fest bidding war that also involved STX and Lionsgate. Netflix will give the film an awards-season theatrical run for star Efron sometime in the fall.

The Michael Werwie-penned film made its world premiere at the Eccles Theatre on Jan. 26 and drew rave reviews. In his review of the movie, THR's Todd McCarthy wrote "Efron flies higher than ever here, investing his character with an illusory confidence that’s entertaining even when the character and legal charges fully live up to the film’s title." Netflix proved to be a natural fit given that Berlinger already has the hit docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes with the streamer that covers the same subject.

The deal marks the first narrative feature buy for Netflix at this year's Sundance market. The streaming giant also bought docs like the Participant Media-backed American Factory and the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign chronicle Knock Down the House.

Extremely Wicked was produced by Nicolas Chartier, Michael Costigan, Ara Keshishian and Michael Simkin. Executive producers included Jason Barrett, Berlinger, Jonathan Deckter and Michael Werwie.

CAA Media Finance and UTA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Voltage is handling international sales.