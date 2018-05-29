Zac Posen Debuts New 'Passport Plum' Delta Air Lines Uniforms

"I wanted to bring glamour back to the runway and to 30,000 feet," Posen tells THR.

Zac Posen is debuting his new designs on a whole other kind of runway.

On Tuesday, Posen released his new uniforms for Delta Air Lines with Lands’ End, outfitting flight attendants and ground crews alike. This collaboration, three years in the making, is the first overhaul of Delta apparel since 2006.

"When Delta approached me with this opportunity I could not say no — it was such an incredible challenge to dress 64,000 employees for an iconic American airline," Posen tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I have always loved flying and it was great to be able to share my love of aviation and fashion."

Posen went to the source to create the practical looks; his team attended 80 employee focus groups and made more than 150 changes to the uniforms based on feedback. The outfits include nods to travel—a collar on a women's blouse collar was inspired by an airplane wing—while other pieces include such thoughful details as passport and pen pockets.

Perhaps the most noticeable change, however, is the color palette. Delta stuck with navy and red for 30 years, but now it’s adding a regal “Passport Plum” to “flatter every skin tone.” The new uniforms colors are the appropriately named: Passport Plum, Cruising Cardinal, Groundspeed Graphite, Traveling Thistle and Skyline Slate.

"We developed three different collections and themes: Fly Me to the Moon, Shaping the Sky and Glamour Take Off," Posen says. "I wanted to bring glamour back to the runway and to 30,000 feet."

“We are happy to provide this level of quality, style and global sophistication to the professional men and women who represent Delta,” says Ed Bastian, Delta’s Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “We are one proud Delta team and it really shows.”

Posen, a Project Runway judge alongside Heidi Klum, serves as creative director for the Brooks Brothers signature women's collection and accessories. He launched his documentary House of Z on Vogue.com last year.

Delta will host a runway show tonight at the Wallis Annenberg Center in L.A. to debut the uniforms.