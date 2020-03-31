Zach Braff, Donald Faison Launch 'Scrubs' Podcast

Produced with iHeartRadio, 'Fake Doctors, Real Friends' will take listeners behind the scenes of the NBC comedy classic.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison are going to relive their time on NBC sitcom Scrubs via a new podcast.

In Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald, which is being produced with iHeartRadio, the Scrubs stars will look back at the nine years they spent making the show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing about their favorite moments from filming. They'll also interviews with other Scrubs cast members and super fans.

"Donald and I are thrilled to be teaming with iHeartRadio to produce Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald," said Braff. "The idea of gathering our fans all around the world together and revisiting the series episode by episode sounds like so much fun to us. Each week we’ll tell behind the scenes stories, share experiences from our friendship and have lots of special guests. We’ll also be taking live fan questions over the phone. We can’t wait to laugh with our Scrubs family."

Added Faison, "I am really excited about this. It's going to be a lot of fun, and I can't wait to talk to you all about such an important and amazing time in our lives. Get ready and tune in."

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs followed a group of young doctors at fictional teaching hospital Sacred Heart. It aired from 2001 to 2010, starting on NBC and ending on ABC. To pay tribute to the show's use of music, Fake Doctors, Real Friends will feature a theme song with music created by Charlie Puth and lyrics written and performed by Braff and Faison.

The show drops Tuesday on the iHeartPodcast Network. New episodes will be available every Tuesday.

"We're beyond excited to bring Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald to the iHeartPodcast Network and to have two of the funniest friends out there take a nostalgic look back into a show that so many people love," said iHeartPodcast Network president Conal Byrne. "Scrubs meant so much to its fans over its nine-season run, and Zach and Donald are allowing us to bring it all back to life with this podcast. Listening to the podcast feels like hanging out with old friends — something everyone needs, especially right now."