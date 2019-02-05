'Missing Link' Trailer: Zach Galifianakis and Hugh Jackman Take on a Beast of a Journey

The trailer for the animated feature boasts bright colors and an animation style similar to that of 'Kubo and the Two Strings.'

From the ancient, mysterious and monstrous lineage of the Yeti, Bigfoot and other strange beasts comes Susan.

In the second official trailer for Missing Link, Susan — who believes he is the only one of his kind — teams up with a world-renowned adventurer to find and meet his closest family member, the Yeti.

The teaser begins with Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) declaring his search for the missing link as scenes of luscious landscapes and images of the monster's giant footprint are shown. Frost states that this monster takes on many names, including Bigfoot, Yeti and Sasquatch.

The trailer then cuts to a scene of Frost on a boat with the monster.

"I actually go by Susan," corrects the hairy monster, also known as Mr. Link.

Zach Galifianakis voices the naive and clumsy yet desperate creature who seeks the famous explorer's guidance to travel the world in the hopes of finding his nearest relative.

"I'm lonely. I'm the last of my kind," the monster says to the adventurer.

Over an upbeat and bouncy melody, the trailer shows travelers embarking on their miles-long journey — traversing scenic landscapes, scaling mountains and more. The two leading characters even get themselves into some lighthearted trouble, like a whimsical fist fight in a local tavern.

As they continue on their travels, they meet Adelina Fortnight (voiced by Zoe Saldana), who will join the duo to their destination.

The trailer also teases of humor and action. As Adelina dangles from the edge of a boat, Mr. Link accidentally hits her head with the life buoy, but successfully catches her, saving her from the ocean's rough waves.

"It will not be easy, but we will find your place," Jackman's explorer reassures Mr. Link.

Missing Link also features the voices Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant and more. The movie, from Annapurna Pictures and Laika Animated Studios, hits theaters April 12.