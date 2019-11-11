Zach Woods Teases the "Unsentimental and Meaningful" End of 'Silicon Valley'

"I feel like they did a really good job of finding an ending that felt honest and unsentimental and meaningful to me at least, as someone who is invested in the fictional world of the show," Woods told In Studio.

After six seasons, HBO's Silicon Valley is saying goodbye.

Star Zach Woods joins In Studio With The Hollywood Reporter to describe his feelings of closing the series, and his character Donald "Jared" Dunn, and compares it to a mother watching their child grow up and sending them off into the world.

"I suppose there is a version of that when you play a character," he said. "Which is like, the first season they're inside you. You're trying to get them out, however violently. And then, before you know it, you're saying goodbye to them and you've loved them in whatever weird way actors love their characters. So, you want to know that when you're reaching that phase where you're letting them go and they're going off into whatever fictional universe they'll continue to exist in without you, that they've landed in a good place."

He continued: "I was so happy with the finale, not just for Jared but for all the characters. I feel like they did a really good job of finding an ending that felt honest and unsentimental and meaningful to me at least, as someone who is invested in the fictional world of the show."

Looking back on his time on the show, Woods recalls this favorite memory on set, which included he and his co-stars donning Rude Boys on the Lot jackets while riding electric scooters.

"One day we were shooting a scene and we were at this weird, old power planet and the sun was setting and we had a lot of setup time. They were setting up the lights, and we all started riding in formations around the power plant in our Rude Boys on the Lot jacket," he explained. "And I remember just thinking, this is the most spectacularly lucky life that I'm leading in this moment. It's beautiful and I'm with the people I love and we're in these dumb jackets on these idiotic scooters and we’re in formation."

