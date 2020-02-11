Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to Star in Music Comedy 'Undercover'

The Lionsgate project comes from Mandeville Films.

Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse will soon be taking center stage in a music-driven comedy for Lionsgate and Mandeville Films.

The two are set to star in Undercover which follows Jack (Levi), a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben (Sprouse). Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret is revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.

Steve Pink, who was behind the screenplay for High Fidelity and directed Hot Tub Time Machine, will direct. Amy Talkington wrote the screenplay, with revisions by Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana.

Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce, reteaming with Lionsgate after box office hit Wonder. Jonathan Levine serves as executive producer. Alex Young serves as an executive producer for Mandeville Films.

Lionsgate's Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the production for the studio, which begins this April.

Levi, who was last onscreen with DC movie Shazam!, is repped by UTA, Untitled and McKuin Frankel. Sprouse — repped by WME, Authentic and DLA Piper — stars in popular CW series Riverdale and starred in last year's teen drama Five Feet Apart. Pink is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.